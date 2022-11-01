Dodge Charger it will not have a petrol version after 2024. A ruling that seemed to be set in stone after the American brand of Stellantis detailed its plans for the transition to electrification. Yet it now appears that the move to high-performance sustainable mobility for the US brand may be even less drastic than expected, with a petrol charger that could survive even 2024 or get back on the road at a later time thanks to the multi-energy technologies provided by the Stellantis group platforms.

CEO Tim Kuniskis, who spoke during the inaugural day of SEMA 2022, opened the possibility of a model with an internal combustion engine even after the deadline for the transition defined by Dodge: “I have been very transparent that our next cars are being built on the STLA Large platform. A multi-energy architecture “, – explained Kuniskis – “ICE motors can also be installed on that platform. It doesn’t mean we will. We certainly won’t launch anything like that. We have decided to start a path towards total electrification and we think that when we get to that point the offer we will have will be really interesting on the market. If one day we wanted to add ICE to that machine, could we? It is totally possible. But maybe we will never get there. “

A chance of survival for the petrol-powered Dodge Charger it could be the new engine of the Stellantis group, the six-cylinder Hurricane that would replace the V8, thus reducing emissions and consumption. Particularly in the Hellcat configuration, heavier and larger than the engine currently used on some Jeep and RAM models. Currently the 3.0-liter Hurricane, which features a lightweight aluminum block, double overhead cams and two turbos is rated at 400hp and 610Nm as standard with 22psi of boost and 500hp and 644Nm at 26 psi. Numbers that would allow in this way to guarantee an excellent replacement for the V8 and offer new endothermic possibilities to the Charger.