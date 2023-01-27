On the national average, gasoline was sold at R$ 4.97 at the pump in the period from January 22 to 28

The price of gasoline at the pumps was stable this week, according to data from ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) released this Friday (27.jan.2023). The liter was sold at R$ 4.97 in the period from January 22 to 28, compared to R$ 4.98 in the previous week.

The cheapest fuel was sold in Amapá, for R$4.55 per liter, and the most expensive in Ceará, where the liter was sold for R$5.56.

The stability in the price of gasoline indicates that the increase implemented by Petrobras in its refineries from Thursday (26.jan) has not yet reached the pumps. The state-owned company increased the value of fuel sold to distributors by R$ 0.23, to R$ 3.31 per liter.

Already the diesel rose 0.8% in the week. It was sold at R$ 6.38 per liter, the national average. According to the survey by state, fuel ranged from R$6.12 in Tocantins to R$7.19 in Roraima.

Hydrated ethanol fell 1.8% in the week, being sold at R$ 3.78 per liter. And LPG, better known as “cooking gas”, was sold at R$ 108.02 per 13 kg cylinder.

