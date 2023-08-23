Gasoline may become almost 21 cents more expensive at the pump from 1 January 2024. This is the result of the increase in excise duty: not only is the remainder of an earlier reduction reversed, the rate is also increased because it follows the price rises.
Eric Reinen Rutten
Latest update:
23-08-23, 19:41
