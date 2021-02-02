In the Khabarovsk Territory, gasoline is being transported, since the local refinery has not been launched at full capacity, while part of the fuel will be released by cards, reports RIA News with reference to the deputy chief of the regional government on the fuel and energy complex and housing and communal services Anatoly Litvinchuk.

Fuel interruptions in the Khabarovsk Territory began on January 18, from January 27, kilometer-long queues were observed at the entrances to gas stations, while part of the gas station was closed due to a lack of raw materials.

Earlier, local authorities announced changes in the schedule of the plant in connection with the planned modernization, while indicating that from February 1 the refinery will start working at full capacity.

At the end of January, the country saw an increase in the cost of AI-92 gasoline by 13 kopecks. Diesel fuel has become more expensive by seven kopecks, to 49.08 rubles per liter.