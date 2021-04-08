Gasoline at filling stations (gas stations) in Russia has risen in price since the beginning of 2021, ahead of last year’s schedule, writes Kommersant, citing Rosstat data.

According to the department’s estimates, for the week ended April 5, gasoline at Russian gas stations rose by 0.3 percent. Since the beginning of the year, prices have increased by 3.2 percent, which is 1.3 times more than for the entire last year.

Also, the rise in fuel prices is ahead of the current inflation rate of 2.1 percent (as of April 5).

Retail prices for gasoline in Russia traditionally follow wholesale prices with a month’s delay. Those, in turn, directly depend on world oil prices and the volume of its supplies in the domestic market. Since the beginning of the year, world oil prices have been rising, which has made exports more attractive to mining companies that have reduced domestic supply.

Against this background, the government took a number of measures, in particular, increased the standard for oil refining in the domestic market, which is necessary to receive compensation in the form of a damper surcharge to the excise tax on crude oil, and also increased the increase itself – from May 1, its size will increase by an average of 1. 35 rubles per liter of gasoline sold domestically.

The Ministry of Energy, in turn, explains the rise in gasoline prices by the fact that in 2020 they lagged behind inflation. The ministry assured that since March 10, the situation in the domestic market has stabilized, and the rise in prices at gas stations does not exceed the inflation rate.