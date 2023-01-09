Mef and Palazzo Chigi on the hunt for 300-400 million immediately

The Public Prosecutor of Rome has opened an investigation and the Guardia di Finanza has started checking the apparently unstoppable race for the price of fuelsas he explains in detail in this article Affaritaliani.it. Politically, in the majority, there is a lot of concern about a very popular issue that especially affects the weakest sections of the population, commuters who use the car for work and road hauliers. All right the accusation of speculation, brought by Matthew Salvini, but the decision not to renew the discount, or the cut in excise duties decided by the Draghi government, weighs heavily. And obviously the oppositions are fanning the fire and the discontent that is starting to spread throughout the country.

A few days ago Affaritaliani.it wrote that in March, thanks to the extra VAT revenue in January and February linked to the super-inflation (not just fuel) would have used that little treasure to try to stem the boom in green and diesel prices. True, confirmed. But here we must act immediately. The problem is that the Budget Law has just been approved at the end of December and finding the resources is not easy at all. The cut of 30.5 cents (including VAT) in excise duties on fuels by Dragons it cost in 2022 about one billion euros per month. Impossible to replicate such a measure now. But, according to Affaritaliani.it, a hypothesis of an urgent buffer decree is being studied, at least to give a signal, of 300-400 million euros to cut by at least 10 cents the price of green and diesel until mid-February. Then the trend of the accounts and the price of oil will be evaluated and it will be better understood if and how to intervene further.

Finding the money will not be easy, also because the League does not even think about giving up the cancellation of folders under 1,000 euros or raising income up to 85 thousand euros due to the 10% flat tax for VAT numbers. Someone has hypothesized a further tightening on basic income, but even here we are already at the limit and the premier herself Giorgia Meloni he has repeatedly promised a gradual and non-shock reform. The technicians of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and of Palazzo Chigi are working to find in the folds of the state budget those 300-400 million euros at least for one interventionperhaps symbolic and buffer, but to give citizens a signal from the government.

Subscribe to the newsletter

