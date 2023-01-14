Fuel was sold at R$ 5.04 per liter on the national average, according to ANP research

The price of gasoline fell 1.6% in the week of January 8 to 14, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). The fuel was sold at R$ 5.04 on the national average, compared to R$ 5.12 in the 1st week of January.

The State with the most expensive gasoline is Ceará, where it was sold for R$ 5.56. Consumers find the cheapest fuel in Amapá: R$ 4.58 per liter.

Already diesel oil S10, with lower sulfur content and more used in Brazil, had a reduction of 0.6% in the week. It has the highest price in Acre, at R$7.29 per liter, and the lowest in Espírito Santo, where it is sold at R$6.21 per liter.

Cooking gas fell 0.2% in the week. The 13 kg cylinder was sold at R$ 108.29.

Here are the average values ​​by state: