Fuel was sold at R$ 4.98 on the national average; S10 diesel price fell by 0.6%

Gasoline fell 1.2% last week, according to data released by ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) this Monday (23.jan.2023). The fuel was sold at R$ 4.98 in the national average in the week of January 15th to 21st.

The most expensive fuel was registered in Ceará, where it was sold for R$ 5.52 per liter. The cheapest gasoline was sold in Amapá, for R$ 4.60 per liter.

The price of S10 diesel, the most used in Brazil and with low sulfur content, fell 0.6%. It was sold at R$ 6.43 in the week, the national average. Fuel ranged from R$6.18 in Espírito Santo to R$7.31 in Acre.

LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), better known as cooking gas, was sold at R$ 108.05 per 13 kg cylinder. The reduction is 0.2% compared to the week of January 8 to 14.

Here are the average values ​​by state: