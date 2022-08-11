Average price per gallon is $3.99 this Thursday (Aug 11); with this, the North American consumer pays US$ 1.07 per liter

The price of regular gasoline in the US was below $4 a gallon for the first time since March. According to AAA (American Automobile Association, the national average for this Thursday (Aug.

With the gallon at this value, the North American consumer pays, on average, US$ 1.07 (R$ 5.44) per liter of gasoline. On June 14, the gallon of fuel came to cost US$ 5,016 (R$ 25.50), with a liter at US$ 1.35 (R$ 6.86).

The rise in prices was caused by the increase in the barrel of oil – a consequence of the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. Also, due to the growth in demand due to summer travel in the northern hemisphere.

The value of the gallon reached US$ 4.01, in the 1st week of the war in Ukraine, still in March. This value has not been reached since 2008

INFLATION

In 2022, the Accumulated inflation in the US already exceeds that of Brazil. The US CPI (consumer price index) accumulates a high of 5.31% from January to July. The IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) in Brazil reached 4.77% in the same period.

In July, the US inflation remained stable (0.0%) and reached 8.5% in the 12-month period.

The price of gasoline dropped 7.7% in July and offset the 1.1% increase in food prices in the month. The food index increased for the 7th consecutive month. The energy group – which includes fuels – fell 4.6% in July versus June, but energy services rose 0.1%.