SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The average price of a liter of common diesel oil charged at Brazilian gas stations rose 0.66% between February 1 and 6, 2023, compared to the previous week, while gasoline advanced 1.48 % in the same period, according to research by ValeCard.

In the period, the average price charged for diesel was 6,520 reais per liter, and gasoline closed at 5,307 reais/liter, according to a survey by the company specializing in fleet management solutions, based on transactions carried out in more than 25,000 accredited establishments in the country.

In the case of gasoline, the stations maintained the transfer of the increase made by Petrobras in January, said Brendon Rodrigues, Head of innovation and portfolio at ValeCard.

He also mentioned the expectation of the end of the federal tax relief on fuels, at the end of this month, which should result in “new increases in the price of gasoline in the coming weeks”.

Hydrated ethanol should also be affected by the reencumbrance, being able to gain competitiveness against gasoline, since it has a lower rate than fossil fuel.

Between the 1st and 6th of February, the average price of ethanol in the country was 3.862 reais/liter, which represented an increase of 0.55% compared to the previous week.

According to data from ValeCard, in the last week ethanol was more advantageous in relation to gasoline only in the States of Amazonas and Mato Grosso, considering that the value of a liter of renewable fuel must be equal to or less than 70% of the price of a liter of fossil fuel to that financially compensates consumers.

