Fuel, petrol returns to 2 euros

After double leap riding on New Year’sthis morning there were no changes in the recommended price lists of the major brands but the effects of the increases are reflected in the national averages of the prices charged at the pump that for the served they are around 2 euros per litre. According to Daily Relay the average of petrol in self-service exceeds 1.8 euro/litre this morning, diesel flies towards 1.87, while in self-service petrol is sold at 1.95 euro/litre and exceeds 2 euro for diesel (2 .02 euros/litre).

“2023 starts with rising prices on the fuel network – he explains Daily energy – for the end of the discount on excise duties”. The prices in the area show “consequently progressively increasing averages”. In particular – based on the elaboration of ‘Quotidiano Energia’ on the data communicated by the operators to the Observaprezzi of the Ministry of Enterprises of the made in Italy – the national average price of gas in self-service mode it is 1.764 euros per litre; the average price of self diesel is 1.827 euros per litre.

As for the mode with the service, for the gas the average price is 1,900 euros per litre; the average diesel served is 1.962 euros per litre. The prices charged for LPG are between 0.793 and 0.804 euros per litre. The average price of methane for cars is between 2.312 and 2.603 per kg (with rising levels due to the stop to the tax rebate which was in effect from 3 May).

