Prices for motor gasoline in Russia from March 23 to 29 increased by 0.3 percent, for diesel fuel – by 0.2 percent. About it reported on the website of the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Since the beginning of the year, gasoline at Russian filling stations has already risen in price by 2.9 percent, diesel fuel – by 1.4 percent. Inflation for this period was 2.2 percent.

As of March 29, the average cost of gasoline in Russia is 47.43 rubles, diesel fuel cost an average of 49.42 rubles. Gasoline production over the last week (March 22-28) decreased by 5.5 percent compared to the previous one and amounted to 751 thousand tons, diesel fuel – 1.6 million tons.

At the end of 2020, gasoline prices increased by 2.5 percent.

Representatives of industry organizations said earlier that in some Russian regions the cost of gasoline at filling stations turned out to be lower than wholesale prices, so that many filling station owners are forced to sell fuel at a loss. The head of the Primorsky Fuel Union, Vladimir Chirskov, named Sakhalin, Khabarovsk and Primorsky Territories among such regions.

The Ministry of Energy also announced that the price of gasoline is unfairly low in Russia. According to the department, this became possible only thanks to the mechanism of the reverse excise tax on crude oil with a damping surcharge.