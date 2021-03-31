In some Russian regions, the cost of gasoline at filling stations turned out to be lower than wholesale prices, so that many filling station owners are forced to sell fuel at a loss. Representatives of industry organizations reported this to Izvestia.

So, the head of the Primorsky Fuel Union, Vladimir Chirskov, named Sakhalin, Khabarovsk and Primorsky Territories among such regions. According to him, a ton of AI-92 gasoline at the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange (SPIMEX) when purchased from the Angarsk Petrochemical Company (ANHK) costs 56 thousand rubles to the owners of gas stations. With delivery to Vladivostok by rail, the price reaches 63.5 thousand rubles.

In terms of liters, this brand for refuellers costs 48.6 rubles, and they sell it for 46.9 rubles. The situation is even more complicated with AI-95 gasoline, which, taking into account the delivery to the region, turns out to be cheaper than in wholesale, by 5.8 percent at once.

Related materials Black line The world’s dominance of oil is coming to an end. In 2020, she received a blow from which she may not recover.

The Independent Fuel Union (NTS) indicated that a similar situation is observed in the Tver region. Wholesale prices per tonne reached a historic high of 43.7 rubles per liter, and, for example, the average prices in Tatneft and Gazpromneft are 43.3 rubles and 44.3 rubles. In this case, it is necessary to take into account the cost of delivery (0.5 rubles) and 3 rubles of operating costs.

The head of the Russian Fuel Union (RTS), Evgeny Arkusha, noted that the case could end with the bankruptcy of independent owners of gas stations. After all, they, unlike oil companies, are not able to redistribute losses and profits.

The Ministry of Energy said that the government is preparing a series of actions to smooth out the impact of world prices on domestic ones. In particular, it is planned to adjust the damper mechanism and subsidize fuel supplies to the regions, reports TASS…

Earlier, the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy Pavel Sorokin explained the high cost of gasoline in Russia by the fact that the state, unlike Iran and Venezuela, does not set fuel prices. At the same time, he noted that fuel in the country does not fall in price along with oil, unlike in other countries, due to fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate, market factors and the work of a damper introduced by the state.

Meanwhile, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov asked Russians not to worry about a possible rise in fuel prices, explaining that the situation is under control.