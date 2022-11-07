(Reuters) – Gasoline and hydrous ethanol prices rose 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively, at gas stations in Brazil in the last week, compared to the previous week, according to a survey released by regulator ANP on Monday.

Regular gasoline was sold, on average, at 4.98 reais a liter, against 4.91 reais a week earlier. Ethanol was sold for 3.70 reais a liter, on average, versus 3.63 reais in the last week of October.

The prices of S10 diesel (with lower sulfur content) remained practically stable, with a slight increase of 0.4% in the weekly comparison, being sold at 6.71 reais per liter at the pumps, on average.

(By Rafaella Barros)