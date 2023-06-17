Sold at an average of R$ 5.40 per liter, gasoline fell by 0.37% compared to the previous week; ethanol dropped 0.79% to R$3.77 a liter

The average prices of gasoline and ethanol at gas stations dropped again this week. You data referring to the week of June 11th to 17th were released by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) on Friday (June 16, 2023).

On Thursday (June 15, 2023), Petrobras announced a new cut in gasoline prices at refineries. As of Friday (June 16), the average price of fuel fell by R$0.13 to R$2.66 per liter.

Read the average values:

Gasoline

sold, on average, BRL 5.40 a liter ;

; drop of 0.37% compared to the previous week (from 4 to 10.jun);

more expensive: the highest average price was recorded in Acre: R$ 6.04;

cheapest: the lowest, in Amapá: R$ 5.06.

Ethanol

sold on average BRL 3.77 per liter ;

; drop of 0.79% compared to the previous week (from 4 to 10.jun);

more expensive: the highest average price was recorded in Amapá: R$ 5.26;

cheapest: the lowest, in Mato Grosso: R$ 3.46.

Diesel