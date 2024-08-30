Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 15:54

Gasoline and ethanol prices closed August above inflation for the period, according to a survey conducted by ValeCard between July 27 and August 26 at more than 25,000 gas stations in the country. Gasoline rose 1.30%, while ethanol rose 1.86%, surpassing the general index of the August inflation preview (IPCA-15), released this week by the IBGE, which indicated a devaluation of purchasing power of 0.19%.

Even when compared specifically with the Transport sector of the IPCA-15, which recorded an increase of 0.83%, the increase in prices measured at gas station pumps was higher. Diesel S10, more widely used by truck and bus fleets because it is less polluting, was the only one to show stability, recording a 0.03% positive variation.

Unlike the IBGE, which calculates by sampling, the ValeCard survey is determined based on payments made at gas stations, showing the real average amounts paid by drivers, the company reported.

Compared to August 2023 prices, gasoline rose 5.26%; ethanol, 7.87%; and diesel 8.52%.

“Fuel price variations must be viewed from a variety of perspectives. We are currently undergoing the first adjustment by Petrobras for distributors, which has a direct impact on the price of gasoline at the pump. As a result, drivers are likely to fill up more with ethanol, a fuel that is already experiencing reduced availability due to the sugarcane off-season. These factors combined will cause prices to rise even further,” says Brendon Rodrigues, Head of Innovation and Portfolio at ValeCard.

In August, according to the company, it was cheaper to fill up with ethanol in most Brazilian states, with the exception of Amazonas, Bahia, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

According to the survey, the average price of gasoline in Brazil in August was R$6.27 per liter, while in July the average price was R$6.18. Ethanol was found for an average price of R$4.20, around seven cents more expensive per liter than in July, when it cost around R$4.13. Diesel S-10, which had the smallest variation among fuels, had an average price of R$6.24 in August, compared to R$6.23 in July.

Annual

The biggest jump in prices, according to the survey, was in the annual comparison between August 2023 and this year. In the period, gasoline went from an average price of R$5.85 to R$6.27, an increase of R$0.42 per liter, or 7.01%. Ethanol also saw a significant increase, going from an average price of R$3.82 in August last year to R$4.20, an increase of 9.98%. Diesel went from an average price per liter of R$5.75 to R$6.24, an increase of 8.52% in the annual comparison.

To give you an idea, ValeCard reports that a popular car model with a 55-liter fuel tank would cost an average of R$321.75 to fill the tank with gasoline in August last year, while this year the amount would rise to around R$344.85, a difference of R$23.10.

According to ValeCard, the cheapest gasoline was found in São Paulo, with an average price per liter of R$6.04. At the other end of the spectrum, Acre had the most expensive liter of fuel in Brazil, with an average price of R$7.12, a difference of more than R$1.

In the case of ethanol, Rondônia was the state with the lowest price in August. The average price in the state fell 18.5%, from R$4.78 to around R$3.89. However, according to ValeCard, the trend is upwards, due to the drought in the region, which is affecting the Madeira River, the main channel for transporting products to the region.

The most expensive price per liter of ethanol was found in Paraíba, at R$4.66 on average, a value that is in line with that found in the rest of Brazil. Biofuel has undergone successive price increases in recent months, one of the main causes – according to the unions in the category – being the sugarcane off-season, which reduces the availability of the product and causes distributors and gas stations to raise prices to recover margins.

Although the national average for a liter of S10 diesel is R$6.24, depending on the region of Brazil the price can exceed R$7, as is the case in Roraima, where the fuel was found at R$7.15. The cheaper S10 diesel in August benefited drivers in Santa Catarina, which had an average of R$6.07.