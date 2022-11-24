The latest survey by the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) showed that the Southeast Region closed the first half of November with the price of a liter of gasoline at R$5.09, 0.77% more expensive compared to October. Ethanol closed the period at R$ 4.15 with a 4.14% increase.

Common diesel, however, registered a drop in the region. The fuel was sold at R$ 6.67, with a reduction of 0.18%.

The state with the lowest average price for all products was São Paulo, while Espírito Santo had the highest average price in the region, with diesel being sold at R$6.77.

The decreases in prices registered for fuels also ended the period lower than the national averages, registered at R$ 5.30 for gasoline; R$4.25 for ethanol; and R$ 7.03 for regular diesel.

“Even with an increase of 1.34% in relation to October, São Paulo was the State that presented the lowest price in the country for gasoline, sold at R$ 5.00, an amount 6% below the national average. When compared to ethanol, gasoline was the most advantageous fuel for supply in all states in the Southeast”, says Douglas Pina, Director General of Mainstream Fleet and Mobility at Edenred Brasil.

“Because it is a fuel produced from sugarcane or corn, ethanol is capable of considerably reducing gas emissions responsible for climate change. Even though gasoline presents the combination of cost and benefit per kilometer traveled, ethanol is the most ecologically viable fuel to supply”, he continues.

The IPTL is a fuel price index based on fueling carried out at the 21,000 accredited Ticket Log stations, which is highly reliable due to the number of vehicles managed by the brand: 1 million in all, with an average of eight transactions per second.

Check tables with the averages of each State of the Southeast Region:

Diesel

Holy Spirit: BRL 6.77

Minas Gerais: BRL 6.75

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 6.55

São Paulo: BRL 6.55

Gasoline

Holy Spirit: BRL 5.09

Minas Gerais: BRL 5.07

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5.08

São Paulo: BRL: BRL 4.93

Ethanol

Holy Spirit: BRL 4.39

Minas Gerais: BRL 3.73

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 4.26

São Paulo: BRL 3.52