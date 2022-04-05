Mexico.- The fuels in Mexico registered this Tuesday a general price at the national level of $21.54 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.33 pesos per liter of Premium and $22.83 per liter of diesel, according to the portal of GasolinaMX.

Gasoline prices generally vary from one establishment to another, this occurs due to various factors such as distribution and logistics costs, taxes, international oil prices and geographical location.

That is why below we present a list with the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel in various states of Mexico, with the average rates of this April 5, 2022.

Fuel price in Mexico

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 22.06

Premium 24.05

Diesel 23.1

magna 22

Premium 23.93

Diesel 23.01

Magna 22.4

Premium 24.72

Diesel 22.53

Great 22.01

Premium 23.74

Diesel 24

magna 20.97

Premium 23.11

Diesel 21.78

Great 21.65

Premium 23.62

Diesel 22.93

Great 21.76

Premium 23.82

Diesel 22.67

Great 21.67

Premium 23.4

Diesel 22.92

Great 21.41

Premium 23.66

Diesel 22.44

Great 21.69

Premium 23.58

Diesel 23.03

Great 21.29

Premium 23.65

Diesel 22.42

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.41

Premium 23.39

Diesel 22.64

Great 20.92

Premium 22.74

Diesel 22.34

Great 21.02

Premium 22.72

Diesel 22.53

Great 21.14

Premium 22.8

Diesel 22.65

Great 21.96

Premium 23.52

Diesel 23.53

Magna 20.6

Premium 22.17

Diesel 22.11

Great 21.83

Premium 23.08

Diesel 23.46

To find out the price of fuel in your municipality, you can go to the official website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).