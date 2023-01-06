Gasoline and diesel prices increased by 3.2% and 2%, in that order, in the 1st week of 2023. ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) and were disclosed this Friday (6.jan.2023).

Gasoline, which had spent the last 3 weeks of 2022 below R$ 5, was sold at R$ 5.12 per liter on the national average. A liter of diesel S10 –with the lowest sulfur content and most sold in Brazil– was traded at R$6.51.

The State with the most expensive gasoline in the week of January 1st to 7th is Ceará, where the fuel was sold at R$ 5.55 per liter on the state average. Amapá has the cheapest gasoline in the country: R$ 4.57 per liter.

Roraima has the most expensive diesel S10, found at gas stations at R$7.15 per liter, and Espírito Santo has the cheapest: R$6.29.

Cooking gas remained stable, with a reduction of 0.1% between the last week of 2022 and the 1st of 2023. The 13 kg cylinder was sold at R$ 108.50.

Here are the average values ​​by state: