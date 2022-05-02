Mexico.- The fuels in Mexico registered this Monday a national average price of $21.54 pesos per liter of Magna (green) gasoline, $23.38 pesos per liter of Premium (red) and $23.08 per liter of diesel, according to GasolinaMX.

Gasoline prices generally vary from one region of the country to another due to factors such as taxes, geographic location, international oil prices, as well as distribution and logistics costs.

In the list below you will find the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel in various states of Mexico, with the general rates of today May 2, 2022.

Read more: The dollar registers a drop in its price this May 2, 2022 in Mexico

Fuel price in Mexico

Mexico City (CDMX):

Great 22.14

Premium 24.24

Diesel 23.19

Great 22.54

Premium 24.88

Diesel 23.11

Magna 22.1

Premium 24.12

Diesel 23.22

Magna 22.09

Premium 23.81

Diesel 24.39

Great 21.12

Premium 23.37

Diesel 21.96

Great 21.19

Premium 23.42

Diesel 23.39

Great 21.62

Premium 23.86

Diesel 23.38

Magna 19.11

Premium 20.95

Diesel 22.7

Great 21.99

Premium 23.7

Diesel 22.99

Great 21.79

Premium 23.69

Diesel 23.2

magna 21.5

Premium 23.84

Diesel 22.73

Great 20.95

Premium 22.8

Diesel 22.48

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.52

Premium 23.56

Diesel 22.79

Great 21.02

Premium 22.83

Diesel 22.47

Great 21.27

Premium 22.94

Diesel 22.83

Great 21.32

Premium 22.91

Diesel 22.92

Great 20.69

Premium 22.23

Diesel 22.16

Read more: Mexico received more than 5 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2022

Great 21.85

Premium 23.2

Diesel 23.51

If you are interested in knowing the price of fuel in your city, go to the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).