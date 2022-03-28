Mexico.- The gasoline and diesel in Mexico registered this Monday a national average price of $21.34 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.15 per liter of Premium and $22.69 pesos per liter of diesel.

Fuel prices may vary from one region to another due to factors such as taxes, international oil prices, geographic location, and distribution and logistics costs.

In the list that we share below you will find the fuel prices per liter in various states of Mexico, with the general rates of this March 28, 2022 according to GasolinaMX.

Read more: The price of the dollar continues to fall today, Monday, March 28, 2022 in Mexico

Price of gasoline and diesel by states

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 22.07

Premium 24.06

Diesel 23.02

Great 21.96

Premium 23.87

Diesel 22.87

Great 21.93

Premium 23.6

Diesel 22.72

Great 22.34

Premium 24.63

Diesel 22.47

Great 18.73

Premium 20.64

Diesel 21.93

Great 19.93

Premium 22.02

Diesel 22.4

Great 20.54

Premium 22.77

Diesel 21.64

Great 21.64

Premium 23.35

Diesel 22.85

Great 21.25

Premium 23.57

Diesel 22.35

Great 21.63

Premium 23.5

Diesel 22.96

Great 20.77

Premium 22.6

Diesel 22.22

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.38

Premium 23.35

Diesel 22.61

Great 20.88

Premium 22.68

Diesel 22.25

Great 21.09

Premium 22.73

Diesel 22.56

Great 21.18

Premium 22.72

Diesel 22.8

Great 20.57

Premium 22.11

Diesel 22.06

Read more: Mexico 3.1% away from reaching pre-pandemic levels on domestic flights: Sectur

Great 22.46

Premium 23.72

Diesel 23.81

If you want to check the price of fuel in your city, go to the official website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).