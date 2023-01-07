Gasoline and diesel prices on the rise

Still hikes for the prices of gas And diesel. He denounces it Codacons which, analyzing the prices communicated today by managersrecord price lists in some areas.

According to the latest data available, on the island of Volcano diesel has reached 2.349 euros per liter in served mode, 2.239 euros/litre for petrol – Codacons denounces – A The Magdalenein Sardiniapetrol rises to 2.087 euros per litre, 2.229 euros for diesel.

TO Ischia a liter of green costs 2,054 euros today, the diesel flies to 2.104 euros. Prices on the motorway are prohibitive, where diesel travels at around 2.5 euros per liter (2.479 euros).

