Gasoline and diesel prices have risen sharply in the US amid Russia’s ban on fuel exports

Against the background of large-scale production cuts by Moscow and Airyard and Russia’s ban on fuel exports, the cost of oil in the United States has increased significantly. Because of this, gasoline and diesel prices have risen sharply in the United States, and Joe Biden’s re-election as president is in jeopardy, reports RIA News.

Russia has cut oil production by 300 thousand barrels per month until the end of 2023, and Saudi Arabia by a million. Prices were also affected by floods in Libya, which disrupted supplies. OPEC+ forecasts that the global daily deficit will reach 3.3 million barrels in the fourth quarter. The cost of a barrel of Brent is approaching $100. At the same time, the demand for oil is growing. Global fossil fuel consumption reached a record 103 million barrels per day in June, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The cost of petroleum products also jumped. Overseas, the price for a gallon of gasoline and diesel is approaching four dollars. The US is the world’s largest oil producer, but refinery capacity has fallen by 900 barrels per day since the end of 2019. Increasing energy consumption is depleting oil and gasoline reserves, and refineries are running out of grades of crude oil suitable for producing diesel. The cost of a gallon of diesel in the US is now $4.58, up from $4.34 a month ago. The situation was aggravated by Russia’s decision to limit the export of gasoline and diesel for an indefinite period in order to stabilize the domestic market.

The head of the largest shale oil production company in the United States, Continental Resources, Doug Lawler does not rule out that quotes will rise to $120 and $150. Analysts at Clearview Energy Partners believe that gasoline prices will continue to rise, as this depends on factors beyond the control of the American administration.

President Joe Biden’s ratings could take a serious hit due to expensive gasoline. To bring down prices, in 2022 they actively sold off raw materials from the strategic reserve. The measure helped, but reserves depleted to their lowest level since 1983, amounting to 346.8 million barrels instead of the original 600.

Biden’s climate policies also undermine US energy security. For example, the president banned drilling on more than four thousand hectares in an oil reserve in Alaska, created specifically in case of a crisis. “It feels like he has shackled the oil and gas industry,” writes The Hill.

Earlier, analysts at The Walls Street Journal called the rise in world oil prices one of the main risks for the US economy.