From the newsroom with Reuters and Estadão Conteúdoi From the newsroom with Reuters and Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters-e-estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 5:00

As of Tuesday, the 9th, the average price of gasoline sold to distributors by Petrobras is 7% higher. Thus, the price per liter of fuel will be, on average, R$3.01, an increase of R$0.20 per liter, as announced by the state-owned company on Monday, the 8th.

+ Market expects dollar to fall and close the year at R$5.20, says Focus

This is the first adjustment in the price of gasoline in 2024. The last increase was on August 16, 2023. And, on October 21 of last year, Petrobras applied a reduction of R$0.12, or 4.09%, in the average sale price of type A gasoline to distributors, which became R$2.81.

Petrobras calculates an average impact of R$0.15 on the average price of a liter of gasoline at gas stations.

“Considering the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline C sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share in the composition of the consumer price will be R$2.20/liter, a variation of R$0.15 for each liter of gasoline C”, Petrobras informed.

According to the latest weekly survey by ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the average price of gasoline at the country’s pumps is R$5.86 per liter.

The transfer of Petrobras price adjustments to end consumers at gas stations is not immediate and depends on a series of factors, such as distribution and resale margins, addition of biofuels and taxes.

The company did not announce adjustments to the price of diesel oil.

Cooking gas

The prices of LPG, cooking gas, for distributors, will also be adjusted this Tuesday. The average price of a 13 kg cylinder will increase by R$3.10, now costing R$34.70.

This is also the first adjustment in the state-owned company’s LPG sales prices to distributors. The last increase occurred on March 11, 2022. On May 17 and July 1, 2023, Petrobras applied reductions in the price of the fuel.

Since December 31, 2022, Petrobras has reduced its sales prices to distributors by an amount equivalent to R$7.34 per 13kg cylinder.

Inflation

The adjustments announced by Petrobras should generate an upward impact of between 0.18 and 0.21 percentage points in the next readings of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculate economists consulted by Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).