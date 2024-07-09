07/09/2024 – 5:00
As of Tuesday, the 9th, the average price of gasoline sold to distributors by Petrobras is 7% higher. Thus, the price per liter of fuel will be, on average, R$3.01, an increase of R$0.20 per liter, as announced by the state-owned company on Monday, the 8th.
+ Market expects dollar to fall and close the year at R$5.20, says Focus
This is the first adjustment in the price of gasoline in 2024. The last increase was on August 16, 2023. And, on October 21 of last year, Petrobras applied a reduction of R$0.12, or 4.09%, in the average sale price of type A gasoline to distributors, which became R$2.81.
Petrobras calculates an average impact of R$0.15 on the average price of a liter of gasoline at gas stations.
“Considering the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline C sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share in the composition of the consumer price will be R$2.20/liter, a variation of R$0.15 for each liter of gasoline C”, Petrobras informed.
According to the latest weekly survey by ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the average price of gasoline at the country’s pumps is R$5.86 per liter.
The transfer of Petrobras price adjustments to end consumers at gas stations is not immediate and depends on a series of factors, such as distribution and resale margins, addition of biofuels and taxes.
The company did not announce adjustments to the price of diesel oil.
Cooking gas
The prices of LPG, cooking gas, for distributors, will also be adjusted this Tuesday. The average price of a 13 kg cylinder will increase by R$3.10, now costing R$34.70.
This is also the first adjustment in the state-owned company’s LPG sales prices to distributors. The last increase occurred on March 11, 2022. On May 17 and July 1, 2023, Petrobras applied reductions in the price of the fuel.
Inflation
The adjustments announced by Petrobras should generate an upward impact of between 0.18 and 0.21 percentage points in the next readings of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculate economists consulted by Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).
Warren Investimentos inflation strategist Andréa Angelo raised her estimate for the IPCA at the end of the year from 4.10% to 4.28%. She estimates that the adjustment in gasoline prices will have an upward impact of at least 0.13 percentage points, of which 0.09 points should appear in the July IPCA reading. According to her, the adjustment in LPG prices should have a positive impact on the index by 0.05 points.
For Leonardo Costa, an economist at ASA, the total impact of the adjustments should be 0.20 percentage points, diluted between the July and August IPCA readings. With this, he raised his projection for inflation at the end of the year, from 3.9% to 4.0%.
At Quantitas, economist João Fernandes expects the total impact of the adjustments to be even greater, at 0.21 points on the IPCA this year. Of this total, 0.15 points should appear directly on the price of gasoline; 0.03 points on the price of ethanol and another 0.03 points should reflect the adjustment in LPG. As a result, Quantitas now forecasts a 4.3% increase in the IPCA in 2024, compared to a previous estimate of 4.1%.
At BNP Paribas, the estimate is also for a total impact of 0.21 percentage points on the next IPCA readings. The bank’s economist for Brazil, Laiz Carvalho, however, only added an upward bias to her projection for the end of the year, maintaining the IPCA estimate at 4.0%.
According to Carvalho’s calculations, of the total impact, 0.14 percentage points should be felt in the July IPCA reading, while the other 0.07 points in August.
#Gasoline #cooking #gas #expensive #today #refineries #understand
Leave a Reply