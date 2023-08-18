Cutting petrol excise taxes “would cost one billion a month, 12 billion a year”.

Instead, the government has used these funds “to cut the tax wedge twice” and intends to do so again with the next budget law. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, interviewed by Agorà Estate. “The Ministry of the Economy is preparing the maneuver – he added – which will be aimed at the structural cut of the tax wedge to relaunch Italian companies and work and allow those with lower wages to have a decent income from their work” .

Urso reiterated that the industrial price in Italy “is the lowest in Europe” and pressed on taxation, he explained that this depends “on a series of interventions by previous governments, which lasted and was confirmed for years in which the left ruled Italian. Draghi intervened with a partial cut in the face of an emergency when the price had reached 2.20 euros per litre, while now the average is 1,945, therefore well below that threshold. If we proposed that measure again, we would have to find 12 billion euros a year in another way and with other taxes, which are much more than the basic income cost”.

Gasoline is stable today but still remains high. According to the daily Mimit update, green self-service on the motorway costs 2.019 euros per litre, diesel (again in self-service mode) at 1.928 euros. LPG served at 0.842 euros, methane at 1.528 euros. Among the regions, the cheapest self-service unleaded petrol is found in the Marche with an average price of 1.924 euros per litre, the most expensive in Puglia and Basilicata (1.968 per litre). The highest price is recorded in the province of Bolzano at 1.982.