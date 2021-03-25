It took 20 years to see Pau Gasol again on the Palau as a Barça basketball player and, with his official presentation, the day arrived. Another thing is when you will see him dressed in short, playing a game, a near horizon but still without a date. In his presentation, a Gasol was seen who has little to do with the boy who left in 2001 to try to conquer the NBA, despite the fact that his character remains unchanged: “I am not the same Pau who left 20 years ago, but I’m still a special player. The ambition and the illusion are the same as when I left, “he commented.

For Pau to have dressed as a Barça player, there has been an absolutely key figure: Juan Carlos Navarro. The former Barça player, who is part of the Barça organization chart, was the first person with whom Gasol discussed his possible return. Close friends for years, Navarro has been the gateway to Barcelona. A door that no one closed, rather the opposite, as the negotiations progressed: both Jasikevicius and the incoming board were delighted with the project. And that’s why Gasol is in Barcelona.

The big unknown now is to know what physical situation Pau is in now and how long it will take before he can play for Barça again. Some questions that were obviously asked and that the former Lakers answered halfway. Regarding the first, his physical condition, it was clearer: “We are working well, progressing and following the plan we established from the beginning. I have good feelings, I am happy, but always with my feet on the ground. I do not want to have many illusions, but we are on the right track. These are the first days when I see the light at the end of the tunnel. ” manifested. Pau has not played for two years and has had surgery on two occasions, but he already has “an idea of ​​the date” for his return: “We have not married in a game itself, we are seeing it day by day but we already have an idea of when to return. I hope it will be soon, we all wish it, “he commented. Pau is already training with his teammates and the feelings are still good. If nothing goes wrong, your return is a matter of weeks.

Once recovered and in competition dynamics, it remains to be seen what Gasol will bring to the team. And in that sense, that of Sant Boi was explicit. Obviously he will add “a lot of experience” but also “quality touches at decisive moments”. This is how he expressed it: “I take my return as a special opportunity to help this great team. I return with the same enthusiasm and ambition with which I left. I have been fortunate to compete with enormous pressure and demand. I come to help and to contribute my experience, which is undoubtedly part of my value “.

And on the horizon, the Euroleague. Joan Laporta, in his presentation, made reference to the European title that is the great objective of the basketball section for this season. A title, moreover, which is the only one that Pau lacks: “One of my aspirations is to help win the Euroleague. I want to be able to help the great team out there, led by Saras, to achieve their goals. I am very excited to join to this great team that already exists and is on a great line. I’m enjoying watching them play. It can be a very special season. “

Finally, Gasol also answered, although he did not answer explicitly, questions about his future beyond the end of this season. He made it clear that his intention is “to finish my stage as a player enjoying and competing” and did not rule out continuing as a Barça player. He did not discard it manifestly, but hinted that it will be difficult for him to play at Barça another year: “Talking about next season is premature, I focus on the day to day. I will make the decision based on how everything is going,” he settled.