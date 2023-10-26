Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:19

















Hyundai Gasmovil presented the revolutionary private club on October 25 ‘Unlimited Club’a movement inspired by New Hyundai KONA with those in the Correos Market Greenhouse.

Last September Hyundai announced the launch of the New Hyundai KONA, a revolution for the automobile market. This model has a futuristic design with a cleaner and bolder image, a more comfortable and spacious interior, and the latest in innovation, with cutting-edge intelligent technology to connect users with their cars.

‘Unlimited Club’ is a private club that was born with the objective of building a community of people united by common interests who will be able to enjoy exclusive events and brand experiences at the height of the innovation of the New Hyundai KONA.

Enrique Martinez Moraga, Mariano Jimenez and Juan Guillamón, in the presentation.







At this meeting, the partners have been able to participate in conversations about the changes that drive the transformation of the present, led by Enrique Martínez Moraga, Executive President of the Automotive Group marmoMariano Jiménez Executive Director of Grupo Marmo in Murcia and chef Juan Guillamón who, thanks to his professional experience, perfectly personified the values ​​of the new SUV, summarized under the launch claim: ‘Overcome your limits’.

The more than 150 attendees had the opportunity to learn about the features and advantages of the new Hyundai KONA for the first time.

In the event of ‘Unlimited Club’ from Hyundai since its entry, members enjoyed unlimited experiences. With a striking photocall with optical effects, a great gastronomic proposal and the New Hyundai KONA, as a special guest.

Javier Carreras with the New KONA







In addition, during the event, a contest was held with which guests could opt for a magnificent and exclusive Hyundai Experience, the prize consisted of a weekend with a Hyundai KONA and one night in a hotel, to discover the new model of the brand within a limitless experience.

New members who join the club also got a small gift that consisted of a backpack that will accompany them on all their Unlimited plans and a wireless mobile charger for an experience without energy limits.

Presentation attendees







Javier Carreras, Manager of Hyundai Gasmovil, has defined the event as “a very different presentation in which our clients have really enjoyed the different experience compared to other events that we have prepared for them from Hyundai Gasmovil. In conclusion, the presentation of the New Hyundai Kona has been a resounding success for us.