The long break ends

Three weeks after the last round in Australia, Formula 1 is ready to get back on track this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prixfourth round of the 2023 world championship. A weekend that can be exploited byAlpine to definitively forget the disaster in Melbourne, when on the penultimate lap of the race (which coincided with the second restart from a standstill after the red flag had been displayed) Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly had been the protagonists of an accident which had forced them both to retire.

First Sprint race and debut of the new format

A double knockout that the French team obviously doesn’t want to replicate on the street circuit of Bakuthe first this season to also include the Sprint raceas well as the introduction of the new format (still to be made official) which adds an exclusive qualifying session for the same race on Saturday afternoon. A circuit, that of the Azerbaijani capital, which in 2022 saw both Alpine drivers finish the GP in the points, with Ocon 10th and Fernando Alonso in seventh position. Better still he did Pierre Gaslyat the time in AlphaTauri and author of an excellent 5th place, where he also obtained the third and so far last podium in F1 in 2021.

Gasly’s goals

At present, the French driver wants to try and improve his classification situation, which sees him in fourteenth position with just 4 points, obtained following the two 9th place finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia: “The Baku street circuit is a crazy track for Formula 1, I like it a lot – he declared a few days before the beginning of the weekend – we have an interesting format to deal with and it will be about stay alive in both races and capitalize on the opportunities that arise. In the past I had success in Baku thanks to a clean race and the opportunities that presented themselves, including in 2021 for my last podium in Formula 1. You never know in Baku… anything can happen! I have been to Enstone for the past few days and am excited about what the team is bringing and what we have in the pipeline. It’s time to keep our heads down, work hard and aim for strong performances that are rewarded with what we deserve!”.

Trust to upgrade

Positive sensations also expressed by his teammate and compatriot Esteban Oconabove all for the update that Alpine will bring on the occasion of this event: “It was nice to have a little break after the Australian Grand Prix to do a proper debriefing after the race and analyze the weekend as a whole – he added – Obviously it didn’t end well for us, but there were a lot of positives to take from the weekend and we are fully focused to bounce back strongly in Baku. As a team, we have been looking forward to Baku for a while now, so we are all happy that this new race week is finally here. Also an update is planned for this racewith a slightly new format compared to the Sprint, and that means we’ll have to catch up right away. We need a positive weekend and aim to leave Baku with deserved points for the team.”