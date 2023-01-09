Among the biggest disappointments of 2022, one cannot fail to include Pierre Gasly. It may have been the definitive rejection by Red Bull, which extended Sergio Perez’s contract during the season, it may have been the difficulties of the AlphaTauri or it may have been – more likely – low levels of motivation, knowing you will have to change team at the end of the season. year, but the French rider was almost unrecognizable. One mistake after another to the point of being on the verge of disqualification for a GP, poor performance, a pittance of seven points from Montreal onwards: the AT03 has never been a fast car, but Gasly was also on his side.

A change of scenery will only do him good. He will speak French again in the garage, having joined Alpine, that team that created many sorrows for him at the beginning of 2022: “I’m not going to lie, it was rather painful to see them beat us and that they were in front of us. Of course, after the summer break (when the negotiations with the French team got underway, ed)I looked at the situation with different eyes“said the Monza 2020 winner according to reports GPFans. “I’ve seen the path they’ve made in recent years, the assumptions they’ve put into practice. I had long conversations with Laurent Rossi (CEO of Alpine, nda)Luca de Meo (CEO of the Renault group, nda) and Otmar Szafnauer (team principal of the team, nda) on the project and objectives. As builders, they are doing everything they can to be with the front, and now we see that the ideas are paying off: in Canada they qualified in the front row, in Singapore they introduced a new fund that worked immediately. They were competitive as soon as they fitted the new components, which means that the team is working well and there is an excellent correlation between the simulator and the track. We hope to take another step forward next year“.