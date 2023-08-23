The new Alpine bracket

The Dutch Grand Prix will in fact be the beginning of a new chapter for theAlpine, which from the weekend in Zandvoort will open a new parenthesis as regards its pit wall. In the previous GP in Belgium, the transalpine house had in fact officially announced the dismissal of Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and Sporting Director Alan Permane, as well as Technical Director Pat Fry. From this weekend, all the indicated profiles will respectively give way to Bruno Famin, Julian Rouse and Matt Harmanwho will thus make their F1 debut in their roles with Philippe Krief as the new CEO, who has come to the top of Alpine in place of Laurent Rossi.

Famin reassures

What will not change will be the team’s line-up, which will regularly see Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly on the track. The current general curiosity, however, falls on the work that the new members of the team will carry out, starting with Famin, who thus expressed his first words as Team Principal on the eve of the Dutch weekend: “I am sure the whole team has enjoyed the recent summer break as it has been an exceptionally busy season so far. – he has declared – it is clear that the weeks leading up to the break have not been easy for all team members. It is now important to keep our heads down, work hard collectively to improve all areas and aim for results in line with our ambitions. There is no change in the team’s strategy or goals, just some of the staff, as indicated before the break. Zandvoort is an exciting new start for all of us and I’m sure all team members are up for the challenge.”

Gasly’s optimism

The first who hopes to be able to achieve a positive result is Pierre Gaslyfresh from a surprising 3rd place in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint race, in what also turned out to be his first podium at the wheel of the Alpine: “I definitely feel ready to get back to racing- commented – it was nice to finally have a worthy reward with a trophy at Spa. It was a good boost for the team and we need to aim for more moments like this. Having said that, the main race was disappointing and a missed opportunity, as some things didn’t go quite right. That weekend is a example of how my season has been: sometimes very good and sometimes very unlucky, with some performance levels not converting into major achievements. But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We can only keep our heads down, work hard and I’m sure the results will come. We still have ten races to show what we can do to return to a more representative position in the championship, both in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, in my first season with the team.”

Recharged batteries for Ocon

A second part of the season that is also ready to live with optimism Esteban Oconwho also finished third this year in the Monaco GP: “It has been a really enjoyable two weeks, spent in France with friends and family – he concluded – it’s always nice to be able to catch your breath and recharge your batteries after a very intense first part of the season. I was able to be with people close to me and visit one of my favorite places in the world where we could all relax ahead of a very busy time of year for our sport. Of course I have kept in touch with the team and I know we are all eager to get back to racing this weekend in Zandvoort. During the break, I also took the time to train hard and prepare for the upcoming races and earlier in the week I was in the Enstone simulator. I am ready and excited to get back to racing“.