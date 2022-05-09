The historic debut of Formula 1 a You love me will not be remembered byAlphaTauri as one of the best races in its recent history, especially thanks to a Sunday that did not have the desired results after the promising placement of its drivers in qualifying. Both Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda in fact they had both won a place in Q3, only to finish the GP outside the points or even ahead of time.

In the first case, a disappointing one was configured 12th place for the Japanese, excluded from the top 10 at the end of a GP made complex by a performance that appeared lower than that seen during the tests on Friday and Saturday, which resulted in a real failure for the 21-year-old Japanese: “I am very disappointed – admitted a downed Tsunoda in a short comment – already on the first lap I struggled with the pace and was overtaken by several cars. From then on I have not been able to recover. We were pleased with how we had built confidence in the car from the first free practice onwards, so it is frustrating to have hurt so bad today“.

A different story and ending, however, for Pierre Gasly: found himself fighting for a placement in points up to just over 15 laps from the end, the Frenchman first came into contact with Fernando Alonso, guilty of an incorrect maneuver for which the Spaniard was subsequently penalized by 5 seconds. Also due to the damage reported, Gasly then found it difficult to keep the car under control when cornering, to the point of not being able to keep it on track at 8. Returning to the track when other drivers arrived, the AlphaTauri driver was then collided with Lando Norriswith the latter ending up against the barriers: “What a great pity – has explained – the race was going well until the contact with Alonso, which damaged my car. Unfortunately, after that contact, it was impossible to stay on track and the car was too damaged. On my way back to the pits, Norris and I touched. Despite that, there are still some positive things to focus on: we had a great start and the pace was pretty good. But, of course, we are disappointed with the final result ”.

A double zero which therefore does not benefit the two drivers, now paired in 12th and 13th positions in the world championship standings respectively with Tsunoda and Gasly. At the same time, there is also a certain dissatisfaction with regard to the constructors, with the team from Faenza now seventh and closely followed by Haas, only one point away.