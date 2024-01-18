Couple training

There is less and less left until the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season, with the three days of testing scheduled on the Bahrain circuit from 21 to 23 February and then, the following weekend, the actual start of the championship with the first Grand Prix, always on the same track. So for pilots there is a need to getting in shape after the long winter break. Nothing better, in these cases, than a healthy 'return to the past' with a bit of kart training.

That's what they must have thought Pierre Gasly And Yuki Tsunodaformer teammates in AlphaTauri, who treated themselves to a few days of fun on the track in Dubai, at the splendid kart track built inside the Dubai Autodrome. The Alpine representative himself, who shared the garage with Tsunoda in the two-year period 2021-2022 before his move to Enstone, recounted these particular training days on Instagram.

Ericsson's 'teasing'

“Race, eat, sleep and repeat. Beautiful days on the track with the one and only Yuki Tsunoda“, wrote the Frenchman on his Instagram profile, attaching some photos of the laps on the track taken with his friend-rival. The karting challenge was also appreciated by the owners of the racetrack, who relaunched the comparison also for the future: “next year at the same time?” the message published by the official account of the track.

But the images of the Gasly-Tsunoda challenge also entertained other former colleagues of the two, such as the Swede Marcus Ericsson, who after racing in F1 is currently involved in the IndyCar championship in America. Commenting on the photos published by Gasly, the winner of the 2022 Indy 500 joked about the driving style too 'aggressive' of the two for the – traditionally rigid – parameters of Formula 1: “Track limits guys! – joked Ericsson – that's a five second penalty!“.