During the last few seasons the AlphaTauri stable (formerly Toro Rosso) had been among the great protagonists of the Formula 1 ‘center pack’. The second team of the Red Bull group, which inherited the structures from the glorious Minardi, had finished seventh among the constructors in 2020 – soon distance from Ferrari and with the incredible satisfaction of the victory won by Pierre Gasly in the Italian GP at Monza – and even sixth last year, reaching a handful of points away from fifth place, occupied by the Alpine. This year, however, surprisingly, in terms of results, a abrupt step back. Neither Yuki Tsunoda nor Gasly himself have managed to collect world championship points in the last five championship races and the team is sailing in eighth position, ahead of only Aston Martin and Williams.

The French driver, who has now become the symbol of the team and courted by Alpine as a potential replacement for Fernando Alonso, is however convinced that the critical moment that the Italian team is experiencing is destined to be a passenger. “We knew at the beginning of the season that this year is a development race – said # 10 to the site The Race – there are new regulations, new cars, so people will gradually develop“. Max Verstappen’s former teammate – who dreams of returning one day to wearing the Red Bull ‘first team’ tracksuit – said he was convinced “at 100%”That the second part of the season will be more full of satisfactions for the AlphaTauri.

“No matter how you start, the important thing is to have a growth curve over the course of the year – underlined the 26-year-old from Rouen – we started the season in a decent position but were slowed down by the problems we had with porpoising and more. But [l’aggiornamento] that we have brought is clearly improving performance and looking at how compact the whole center is, it is clear that this will put us back in the game. We just have to make sure maximize potential for the rest of the year “Gasly concluded. The Frenchman is currently only 13th in the drivers’ standings with 16 points and has finished a race in the top-10 only on three occasions.