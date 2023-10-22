Big points, taking advantage of Russell’s woes

The first part of the American weekend ended with a smile for Pierre Gasly. After failure to respect the track limits in Qatar had ruined all his ambitions, the Texan Sprint race instead brought luck to the Alpine driver, who he twice benefited from the sanctions imposed by the race stewards on George Russell. First, in the Qualifying Shootout, the Englishman was penalized for impeding Leclerc, losing a position on the grid which favored, among others, Gasly himself.

Then during the race the Mercedes standard bearer received another five-second penalty. Also in this case the 27 year old from Rouen was among the beneficiaries of Russell’s mistake. In fact, at the end of the race Gasly, who had already arrived eighth at the finish line and therefore in the points for Sprint, he has gained an additional position, doubling your points haul. “I am very satisfied – commented the person concerned at the end of the 100 km race – we had a good race starting from ninth position, we immediately passed Alex [Albon] and then I did a nice maneuver on Oscar [Piastri] for eighth place”.

Comeback on Saturday

“At this point – continued Gasly, analyzing his Saturday – I had to try to keep up with George [Russell] and Carlos [Sainz]knowing that George had a penalty and that I had to maintain a five-second gap. The pace was good overall, although we had some tire degradation towards the end. The Sprint race allowed us to analyze some positive aspects and the two points obtained are a nice advantage. The hard work will continue in view of the Grand Prix and we will see how we can compete to obtain important points. At the moment I’m happy with our pace and I’m fully focused on the race“.

Ocon’s Sprint

The other French car, the one driven by, also put together a mini comeback Esteban Ocon. Starting from 13th position, Ocon finished 11th: “In the Shootout we failed to reach the top ten and we will try to understand the reasons – commented #31 – because that would have put us in a much better position to compete for points in the Sprint. We started the race well, gaining some positions at the beginning, but then we couldn’t go any further and the points were out of reach. We definitely have a lot of things to review and some learnings to carry forward for tomorrow. We are in a good position for the GP, which will be long, and we will do our best to get a good result“, he concluded.