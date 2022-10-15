At the end of this season Pierre Gasly will begin a new chapter in his Formula 1 adventure and for the first time in his career he will no longer be linked in any way to the Red Bull family. After making his debut in Toro Rosso, experiencing the thrill of being in the same box as Max Verstappen for half a season, and then being back in the ‘b-team’ – this time under the name of AlphaTauri – the young French talent will go to seek his fortune in the Alpine, under the symbol of the Renault Lozenge. The Faenza team in particular was a real family for Gasly that accompanied him in achieving apparently unthinkable results: above all the unforgettable victory at Monza 2020. This is also why the gap was not easy. The # 10 spoke about it on the official F1 website, underlining the emotion felt by everyone when the certainty of separation became concrete.

“[In Red Bull] they immediately understood the opportunity that presented itself to me and also my desire to start something new and my will to fight at the top of the grid – commented the driver from beyond the Alps – especially Helmut [Marko] and Christian [Horner]: I had long conversations with Helmut. I was close to seeing tears in Franz’s eyes [Tost] when he got the news, because obviously we have a very strong relationship and worked very well together. This was a solution that was discussed with all the parties involved. For some it was harder [da accettare] than for others, but in the end everyone understood what an opportunity it represented for me. I am very grateful for that“, He concluded.