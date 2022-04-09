No Q3 for theAlphaTauri in Melbourne. The two single-seaters from Faenza, led by Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, ran aground in the sixth and seventh row in a battle that in the middle of the group is becoming more balanced and fun. This time it was the revived Alpine and McLaren who prevailed in the challenge for access to the top-10, while Gasly had to settle for 11th place and Tsunoda was unable to go beyond 13th, also preceded by Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo .

Pierre Gasly: “Not entering Q3 is always disappointing, but it was difficult for us this weekend. We have seen how McLaren and Alpine have taken a step forward and we have not had the pace to do better. We know what to work on and have some updates planned for the next races, but missing Q3 for a tenth of a second hurts. We were able to progress in some areas, but some gaps remained throughout the weekend and so we need to look at the overall situation. Today we did everything we could, but I don’t think Q3 was within our reach. Now we have a long race ahead of us, someone could make mistakes: I have to stay focused and get under the checkered flag “.

Yuki Tsunoda: “It was tough, but we had the potential to be in the Top 10. Between Q1 and Q2, however, I lost performance, I felt the car behave differently. The rear was gone and I struggled to adjust. I went off the track during a run and unintentionally hindered Pierre, which I apologize for. We need to understand what happened, we hope to be able to put everything together and score points in the race “.