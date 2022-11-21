The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended with a double placement outside the points for theAlpha Tauri, which in this way failed in its goal of reaching Aston Martin for eighth position in the constructors’ championship. Thus a troubled season ends in penultimate place for the team from Faenza, who also said goodbye definitively in Yas Marina Pierre Gasly. The French author of a disappointing 14th positionin fact he competed in the last race with the team that had welcomed him to F1 in 2017, when it was then called Toro Rosso, and which kept him for almost six complete seasons (in 2019 he competed in the first part of the world championship in Red Bull, except then return with the Italian team).

Memorable, in this adventure, is the victory that the future Alpine driver achieved in Monza in 2020, in what remains to this day the only success of the number 10’s career. Added to this are the other two podiums obtained in Brazil in 2019, where he finished 2nd, and in Baku, where he crossed the finish line in 3rd place: “I don’t have many things to say about the race, today we tried something different, but it didn’t seem to work – explained the 26-year-old – it was my last race with Scuderia AlphaTauri, and sadly this evening didn’t reflect the time we spent together. I will remember everything I experienced in these years with the team, my first race in Formula 1, my first podium and my first victory. I know that today I am a better driver thanks to them and I am very grateful for all these achievements. I want to give a big thank you to everyone I’ve worked with, they’ve done an amazing job. We achieved three extraordinary podium finishes and now it’s time to celebrate these unforgettable memories together.”

More convincing performance, however, for Yuki Tsunodaclose to the top-10 with a 11th place the final. Like the rest of the team, the Japanese also wanted to pay homage to his teammate, awaiting the arrival of Nyck De Vries for next season: “Today I did my best, so I have to be satisfied. Unfortunately the tires gave way towards the end and I was unable to maintain the pace to score points. It’s been a tough year for the team, but the bright side is that I learned a lot, especially from Pierre. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past two years and I want to thank him for everything he has done for me and for the team.”