The cancellation that ‘saves’ Gasly

The devastating floods that have hit theEmilia Romagna have forced Formula 1, in full agreement with local and national authorities, ad delete the GP that should have been held this weekend in Imola. A decision as right and sensible as it was painful, given the cancellation of an event so long awaited by the public. A displeasure also expressed by the teams and drivers, especially for the damage and the number of dead and missing that this terrible emergency is causing. Nevertheless, from a solely and exclusively sporting point of viewthere is one contender who can breathe a small sigh of relief following this removal from the 2023 calendar: Pierre Gasly.

The risk of disqualification is lower

The reason is very simple, and is related to the system of Penalty Points introduced by Formula 1 in 2014: the latter consists of adding one or more penalty points on the Superlicense of a driver guilty of an infraction or an impropriety committed on the track, up to one maximum of 12. Should this limit be reached or exceeded, the regulation provides for the disqualification automatic of the driver in question at the next GP. Alternatively, exactly 12 months after the penalty imposed, the points then added are removed. To date there has never been any disqualification from a GP, but Gasly came seriously close.

A year of high tension

In the Spanish Grand Prix 2022held on may 22 of that year, the Frenchman was in fact the protagonist of a contact with Lance Stroll, with Race Direction giving 2 penalty points to the current Alpine rider. Since then, however, Gasly has amassed another 8 points that season, which put him down to the risky 10 mark, at -2 from potential disqualification. The threshold, reached in the Mexico GP last October, forced Gasly to ride with the utmost caution to avoid further penalties and to avert the nightmare of disqualification. On Monday 22 May, exactly 12 months after that episode with Stroll, Gasly will therefore be deprived of the two points then awarded, with the French Superlicence which will see a more reassuring number of 8 points.

Another milestone in July

All this without racing the Emilia-Romagna GP, which should have taken place on May 21st. To further reduce the accumulated penalty points, now Gasly will have to wait for July 10, 2023, when another 3 points will be deducted. The year before, during the Austrian GP, ​​the transalpine was first found guilty of the accident that occurred with Sebastian Vettel, then exceeding the track limits. If in two months’ time the Frenchman does not commit any other infractions, the points on the Superlicense would thus drop to 5.