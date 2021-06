Pierre Gasly and AlphaTauri continue to surprise. In reality, the duo is turning out to be more of a certainty every race. At Paul Ricard, home to the French Grand Prix, the home rider further demonstrated how much he has grown over the past few months.

The time of 1’30 “868 allowed Pierre to secure the sixth position on the starting grid, even managing to … Continue reading



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...