The qualifications of the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi they were the last for some riders with their respective teams, from which they will part ways at the end of this weekend. Among these, there is the one who seems destined to leave in the worst way in terms of mere sporting results Pierre Gaslyalready disappointed at the end of the first two free practice sessions on Friday due to the competitiveness of theAlpha Tauri. The Frenchman, now close to embarking on his new experience in Alpine for 2023, was in fact unable to overcome the obstacle of Q1unlike his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

While the Japanese managed to finish in eleventh position, thus narrowly touching access to the third and final round of qualifying, Gasly only arrived 17th, behind Kevin Magnussen’s Haas. While emphasizing the emotions he will feel tomorrow, the day of his last race in AlphaTauri, the number 10 nevertheless expressed all his disappointment for qualifying: “We played catch-up all weekendbecause we had difficulty setting up the car – commented – today we took a small step forward, but it wasn’t enough. The car was sliding through the corners at low speed and it still wasn’t how I wanted it to be. Qualifying was like rush hour in London, but I think it was the same for everyone. Tomorrow will be a long and difficult race, but there will be plenty of opportunities to make up ground. It will be the last time I step into the shoes of a Scuderia AlphaTauri driver, so it definitely is an exciting and special weekend for me and for the whole team. I’ve spent a lot of time with them over the past five years and will cherish those memories forever, so it’s time to push it one last time.”

More convincing, however, the performance of Tsunoda, close to passing the turn that would have granted him a place in t0p-10. Contrary to his teammate, the Japanese qualified ahead of second place Haas of Mick Schumacher, with the proximity of both to the points that could reopen the discussion for the8th place in the constructors’ standingswhich sees the American team ahead of the Faenza team by 2 lengths: “I’m quite satisfied with today – has explained – made a small mistake in turn 6 on my last lap in Q2, but overall I’m satisfied with how it went and the extra performance we were able to show in qualifying. I like the track a lot, last year I got my best finish with 4th place and tomorrow we will start just outside the points, so hopefully something good can happen again. Of course we know it’s going to be difficult, but our long-term pace looked pretty good yesterday, so I think there is a chance to progress tomorrow and score some important pointsto allow us to finish the season in P8 ″.