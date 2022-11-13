AlphaTauri, fighting with Haas for eighth place among the constructors, had never scored points on Saturday in the previous occasions in which the Sprintnamely those of Imola and Spielberg. The Faenza team did not manage to reverse the trend even at Interlagos, albeit in Brazil Pierre Gasly still grabbed the tenth position, embellishing his afternoon with several close comparisons and deserved the fifth row of the San Paolo Grand Prix. On the other hand, Yuki Tsunoda finished fifteenth.

“I am satisfied with the racesince I started twelfth and finished tenth, in line with the commitment we had set for ourselves “, said Gasly, who then added: “In fact, our main objective was to recover some positions for the Grand Prix. The start of the race was good and even if it was difficult to complete all the laps with the soft ones, we got a good performance, perhaps the best we could build, also considering the duels we found ourselves in. We are in the top 10, we know we are able to fight for that part of the standings and therefore we will try to win some points“.

Much less pleased he appeared Tsunoda: the Japanese (who will start from the pit lane after the modification to his car in a parc fermé regime), has been trapped in the rear for too long. The 2000 class admitted: “I managed to gain some positions at the beginning, but unfortunately I didn’t have the necessary pace and I struggled really hard. Overall, it has been a difficult weekend so far because I didn’t have any grip and when the Sprint is scheduled, no big adjustments can be made after qualifying on Friday, which makes the situation even more difficult. I believe that even in the Grand Prix it will not be easy, but I will do my best to try to gain ground “