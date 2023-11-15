How the Alpine gets to Las Vegas

The double placing in the points achieved in the last Brazilian Grand Prix can be a positive starting point for theAlpine in view of the absolute novelty represented by the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ready to return to Formula 1 for the first time after 41 years. The French team, 6th in the Constructors’ standings with 108 points, sees both its drivers out of the top-10 with two races remaining in the championship, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon whose primary objective will be to finish the championship among the first ten.

Gasly’s goals

A goal more within reach Gasly, 11th numberwise but with a single point of delay which separates it from Lance Stroll. For the former AlphaTauri, however, the mission will be more complex than usual in Las Vegas, on a street circuit like the one on the Strip never attempted by any other driver in the past: “With this Grand Prix we are all going into the unknownbecause it is a completely new location and a single circuit – he has declared – It’s certainly a challenge, but we’re all in the same position. We won’t really know what the circuit will be like until we take to the track in Free Practice 1 on Thursday. I spent some time in the simulator learning the track and I have to say it’s a unique lap. There are some long medium speed corners, hard braking zones, fast corners and then the very long straight along the Las Vegas strip. I think at night, with all the lights, it will be really spectacular! I am excited and we will do our best to adapt as quickly as possible to the new circuit and the potentially treacherous conditions“.

Ocon on the new track

The comeback to the top ten, however, will be much more difficult for Ocon, 12th in general and distant classification 16 points from his teammate. However, for him too, there is great curiosity to make his debut in the ‘city of gaming’, home to the third and final seasonal event scheduled in the United States: “There is nothing more exciting than this – commented – Las Vegas has been talked about for a long time and it’s great that it’s finally here. Las Vegas is such an iconic city that I think everyone needs to visit at least once and having a Formula 1 race here still doesn’t seem real! It will be a very busy weekend for everyone, but our focus will be on track performance and doing our best to achieve a good result. Obviously, no one has driven well here yet, so for most of us it will be a surprise when we take to the track for the first free practice session. From what we have seen, Seems like an interesting lead, with a left-hand hairpin at Turn 1, some medium-speed corners and a very long full-throttle straight. We will work hard to have a good weekend on track and hope to provide an entertaining Grand Prix for all the fans who will watch us race in Las Vegas and around the world.”