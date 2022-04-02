A little more than a week before the third round of the Formula 1 world championship, scheduled in Australia over the weekend from 8 to 10 April, several fans will be able to pass the wait with the vision of ‘Drive to Survive’docu-series created by Netflix now in its fourth season. Limited to this title, however, the same enthusiasm shown by the spectators was by no means shared by several drivers currently engaged in the championship, who have criticized the series for creating scenes or episodes not inherent in reality of what actually happened, with the sole purpose of creating shows and entertainment.

Already in the days immediately following the last release – available from March – many in the paddock, including Lando Norris, had reported facts or even radio teams that had never happened, such as to push the interested parties not to want to watch the documentary. Different, almost as if to appear out of the chorus, is the thought of the AlphaTauri pilot Pierre Gasly: the Frenchman, although he too admitted a certain ‘distortion’ of the scenes for entertainment purposes, did not dislike the first episodes, at least for how his image is reported.

“I didn’t see the whole series, I didn’t go beyond the first two episodes – admitted the number 10 as reported by gpfans.com – you can clearly see that some scenes are a bit made up for the show, but I don’t want to speak for the other riders, because they are not in their position. As for my part and also that of my teammate Yuki Tsunoda, I think it was quite normal. As a pilot, you don’t want to be portrayed differently from the person you are in reality, and that’s the main condition we ask. From me – he added – I’ve never had any problems. I never felt like they were changing or adding more ‘drama’ than what we’ve actually been through ”.