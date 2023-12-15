Family challenge

The 2023 season was a substantial one solo desert crossing for Alpine. The French team finished in sixth place in the Constructors' standings, very far from the battle for the top five positions, but also clearly ahead of the challenge involving Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas to avoid finishing the championship at the bottom.

What aroused curiosity was therefore above all the all-French derby which took place between Pierre Gaslywho arrived in the Enstone team last winter from AlphaTauri, and Esteban Ocon, which has been part of the Renault-owned team for years now. It is known that the two transalpine roosters did not have idyllic relationships and this also emerged on the track, with some disagreements over the radio and above all with the unfortunate accident in Melbourne, in which the responsibility of the two drivers is however relative given the chaos that occurred in turn 1 in the infamous restart the final.

Gasley Or with Points 62 58 Victories 0 0 Best placement 3rd 3rd Podiums 1 1 Pole position 0 0 Head to head – race 6 10 Head to head – qualifications 14 8

Gasly wins on points

Analyzing the French couple's season in detail, we notice a substantial balance. The championship ended with the best result Gasley, finishing ahead of his garage mate by just four points: 62 to 58. Fourth place in Las Vegas, in the penultimate race of the year, was not enough for Ocon to complete the internal comeback. Gasly also won, in this case quite clearly, the head to head in qualifyingprevailing 14-8.

Ocon, however, made a comeback, somewhat surprisingly, in the 'direct clashes' in the race. In fact, considering only the 16 GPs completed by both drivers, the #31 beat the 'new' arrival 10-6. Finally, a draw also in terms of exploits: In fact, Gasly and Ocon took home a podium each. The native of Évreux came third in the almost 'home' race in Monaco, the one from Rouen achieved the same result in Zandvoort, in a GP characterized – just like the Monegasque one – by bad weather. 2024 will be the year of revenge, in the hope for both that the challenge will have more prestigious positions up for grabs.