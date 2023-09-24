Without peace

The 2023 season seems to be truly cursed for the Alpine. This year the French team, even on the rare occasions in which they have something to celebrate, still finds a way to ruin – often with their own hands – the weekend. A has arrived in Japan double points placing for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who finished ninth and tenth respectively under the checkered flag. At the end of the race, however, the only topic of discussion was that of exchange of positions between the two standard bearers of the team imposed by the pits on the last lap of the race.

Team order in the final

A choice that rewarded Ocon and left Gasly furious. The former AlphaTauri driver agreed to give up the position to his partner, but eloquently expressed his anger in the cockpit, banging his fists furiously on the steering wheel and also showing the middle finger to partner after it had overtaken him. During the race the cameras did not show the episode live, but it all stems from the choice made by the wall, which took place eight laps from the end, to let Gasly – who at that moment was behind his teammate – move forward to attempt the attack on the ‘Aston Martin by Fernando Alonso.

Alpine’s version

In an official note released by the team after the race, Alpine explained that “the team had Esteban and Pierre swap positions to give the latter, who was on fresh tyres, the opportunity to gain position. Although Pierre closed in on Fernando, he eventually ran out of laps and the team swapped positions again“. At the communication level, however, Something must have gone wrong. In fact, Gasly, speaking to the microphones of the official F1 channel, also expressed a rather evident disappointment after the race.

Gasly anger

“The race was decent. This is where we are at the moment and we will have to work hard as a team to improve the package we have at the moment.”, declared the #10 of Alpine, before going on the attack. “Frustration? I had to change positions on the last lap. I didn’t quite understand this choice. I didn’t see the need for it. We will talk about it internally“. All this in a weekend in which Oscar Piastri, the talent raised by Alpine and migrated to McLaren last year, achieved his first podium in F1. Adding insult to injury.