The Australian Grand Prix 2022 will be the first to welcome theAlphaTauri with this official name, thanks to the last two years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic that have kept the world of Formula 1 away from the circuit of Melbourne. Previously, in fact, the Faenza team had played the last race at Albert Park in 2019 with the name of Toro Rosso, and with a Pierre Gasly his absolute debut in Red Bull. Now, three seasons after that day, the Frenchman will want to confirm his top 10 finish in the last round in Saudi Arabia, both to strengthen his candidacy for a possible return to Milton Keynes in 2023 and to improve his own. position in the general classification: “The layout of the Albert Park track in Melbourne was changed significantlyand very few curves remained the same as before, so it will be slightly new for everyone – underlined number 10 – now it feels much faster due to the corners that have been widened and opened so there are more straights. We will need a car that works efficiently and fast on the straights, but that maintains enough downforce for the corners. Personally, I’m really happy to be racing here again. The last time I was there was 2020, when the race was canceled for Covid, so we haven’t raced in Melbourne since 2019. It’s a track I really like, and the same goes for the country. The only downside is having to spend 48 hours on the plane within a week. It’s amazing to be back there, and I can’t wait ”.

A completely different eve, however, for the other AlphaTauri driver, Yuki Tsunodaon his absolute debut in F1 on the Melbourne track: “The Melbourne circuit will be completely new to me – confirmed the Japanese – I only drove it once on the simulator. The layout has changed from previous years, and it will be a faster track. I’ll take my usual approach to a new circuit and build my speed during the free practice sessions ”.