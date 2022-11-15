For the ninth time this season, and for the second time in a row, theAlpha Tauri closes a GP with both of its riders out of the points zone. If we also add the unexpected pole position of Kevin Magnussen, with the latter also in the points in the Sprint Race of Interlagoshere is the team from Faenza also relegated to ninth position in the constructors’ standings, two points behind Haas and one race from the end of this championship.

Nevertheless Pierre Gasly he did his best to be able to finish at least among the top ten in Interlagos, crossing the finish line in 12th place and sweating cold for a 5 second time penalty, guilty of exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane. Luckily for him, this all translated into a relegation to 14th positionbut not in a subtraction of points from the Licensewhich would have brought him even closer to a possible one-race disqualification, given that the Frenchman is only two lengths away from this provision: “Today I gave everything I could and I’m happy with my performance, but it’s frustrating not being able to fight for points – explained the Frenchman, close to his last race with the AlphaTauri in Abu Dhabi – I got a good start and managed to get to P9, we were quite competitive with the softs, but then we struggled with the mediums. I fought as hard as possible, but we didn’t have the pace and we couldn’t do much in the afternoon. We have one last opportunity to score points in Abu Dhabi and we hope to finish the season in eighth position. It will be my last race with the team, so it will be an exciting race and I hope we can end our journey together with a positive result.”

More incomprehensible, however, what happened to Yuki Tsunoda during the second Safety Car, who intervened to allow the marshals to remove the car of Lando Norris. While finding himself in the group to be dubbed, the Japanese it had no indications for splitting, as instead communicated regularly to the two Williams of Albon and Latifi. In this way, on the restart, Tsunoda let all the cars pass behind him, finishing in 17th and last position: “After the changes made before the race, the car felt a little better, but I still didn’t feel comfortable and we didn’t have the necessary pace today – has explained – normally, under the Safety Car regime, the car can be split, but I was told to stay in my position, so we finished the day a full lap behind the peloton, with no chance to move forward. It’s been a difficult weekend, so we need to go away and investigate why we struggled so much ahead of next week’s final race in Abu Dhabi.”