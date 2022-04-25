It was a dramatic weekend for seven-time world champion Hamilton. Not only did he finish outside the points in both races, his teammate Russell finished fourth and former rival Verstappen put him on a lap. The Briton looked at the rear wing of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri for almost the entire race.

The AlphaTauri driver was himself stuck behind Albon’s Williams. Even when the DRS turned on, this order remained unchanged. “He was stuck behind me and I was stuck behind the Williams,” said Gasly after the race. “It’s about the only thing that happened the entire race. So it was not very exciting and also quite frustrating.’

When asked if it was difficult to keep Hamilton behind, the Frenchman replied: “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but it wasn’t very difficult either. But I guess I was just as frustrated as he was. For whatever reason, it was difficult to overtake even with DRS this year.”

After the drivers crossed the finish line for the last time, Toto Wolff told Hamilton over the radio that he did not deserve to drive this car and that they will do everything they can to improve the car.

Hamilton is currently in a disappointing seventh place in the championship with 28 points. Lewis himself has already indicated that he will no longer participate in the battle for the championship.