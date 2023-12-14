Women in F1: here's why it's possible

In recent years, Formula 1 has made concrete steps forward to involve women more in the top open-wheel category in various roles, also and above all for an entry among the twenty drivers participating in the world championship. Just think of the creation of the W Series championship, which later disappeared, but was 'replaced' last year by F1 Academymade up 100% of female pilots and which awards points for the FIA ​​Superlicence. The objective is therefore to bring one or more women into the Circus, also supported by other programs.

Alpine's commitment

Among these, there is that of Academy of the various Formula 1 teams, which also present a touch of femininity among the young talents. An example of this isAlpinewhich through his program Rac(h)er encourages numerous promising players to approach motorsport, supporting several kart drivers and other more well-known drivers such as Sophia Floersch and Abbi Pulling. The French team has Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly as its F1 champions, with the latter very optimistic about the arrival of a woman in F1 in the future.

Gasly's thoughts

The former AlphaTauri, interviewed by racingnews365.comis in fact convinced that, in the future, he will be able to directly face a woman on the track: “I wouldn't be surprised, I think it's definitely possible – he has declared – the organization and our team are making a lot of efforts to support women in our sports category. I am sure that if a woman proves that she really has the speed and talent to be part of the twenty best drivers in the world, she will be given certainly an opportunity“.

Waiting for the sixth pilot

In addition to Gasly, several drivers have expressed similar opinions on the hypothesis of one day being able to welcome a woman, who has been absent from Formula 1 since 1992 with Giovanna Amati. The Roman took part in three race weekends with Brabham that year, but was unable to qualify. In history, four other women have contested an official weekend, with Lella Lombardi who still boasts a record today: in addition to having participated in the highest number of races, 12, she is also the only one to have achieved a placing in the points in the GP of Spain 1975, reaching the finish line sixth.