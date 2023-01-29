The 2023 world championship will see theAlpine deploy two pilots of French nationality of the caliber of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, both members of a compatriot team. A mission of transalpine ‘grandeur’ for the former Renault, which for this year might have aimed for a different line-up if it hadn’t been for the tragedy that took place on August 31, 2019, the day in which he lost his life in a terrible accident at Spa-Francorchamps Anthony Hubertat the time in F2 also in the orbit of the Enstone-based team.

However, the memory of the 2018 GP3 champion is still present today thanks to the touching words and messages of Gasly, who has always reserved a thought for the memory of a person who was not only a friend to the former AlphaTauri driver, but also aclassmate‘ in the school set up by the French federation to favor their progress.

Now that Gasly is ready to play his first season with Alpine, the number 10 wanted to pay Hubert again, and he will also want to do it during the championship with good performances: “I knew Anthoine was an Alpine rider, a Frenchman, and he was highly regarded within the Academy – he declared in an interview with Autosport – we knew Alpine would be very interested in taking a French driver to the top, and he was on his way to Formula 1. Of course, when my transfer took place, I thought about this and his family. I thought it was a good story to take this step. I’ve always said it, Anthoine and I have always had the common dream of getting to Formula 1, and he wanted to make it happen with Alpine. If it’s something I can do to remember Anthoine even more in my life, that would be great“.

A move, that of AlphaTauri to Alpine, also favored by the transfer of Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin, in addition to the lack of agreement with Oscar Piastri with the transalpine team which freed up a seat for the 2023 season. A signature, the one placed by Gasly , which he immediately wanted to share with Hubert’s family: “I have a couple of anecdotes that I will tell later, but I want to share with his mom – he added – it’s surely something I always carry with me“.